Woman seriously injured after hit and run on Highway 99

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police are investigating a hit-and run involving a pedestrian on Highway 99 Wednesday night.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. near the Harry and David Headquarters. According to MPD a vehicle was traveling southbound on South Pacific Highway when it struck Chantal Haney, 26, who was crossing the roadway. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle that hit Haney took off.
Police closed off two southbound lanes for about 3 hours to investigate, causing traffic delays. All lanes have been reopened as of 9 p.m.
Police say the vehicle is reported to be an unknown color sedan missing the rear bumper. The front passenger side may have damage to the front headlight area.
The driver of the car is still on the loose. If you witnessed the crash or have any information, you’re asked to call them at 541-770-4783.
The crash is being investigated by the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County District Attorney’s office.
