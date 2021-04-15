Woman seriously injured in Table Rock Road crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman was seriously injured in a crash between Medford and Central Point.
Just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday, there was a crash involving a silver sedan and green SUV at the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the female driver of the sedan was seriously injured.
Officers have not yet said anything about the driver of the SUV’s condition.
Traffic at the intersection was closed for hours so police could conduct a thorough investigation.
JCSO said the cause of the crash will be determined at a later time.
No further information was released by deputies.