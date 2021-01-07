Woman shot at U.S. Capitol dies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday has died.
Officials have not identified the woman who died, only saying she was believed to have been shot by a police officer.
The woman was rushed out of the U.S. Capitol as rioters stormed the building. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.
Due to the violence, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m.
Thursday for people inside Washington’s jurisdiction.