Woman shot by teen escapee in Klamath Falls identified

Klamath Falls, Ore. – NBC5 News has learned the name and condition of a woman police say was shot on a Klamath Falls bike trail on September 9.
According to her family’s GoFundMe page, Danielle Griffin was shot several times with a sawed off 12 gauge shot gun.
Her family says she’s currently in critical condition and will need to undergo several reconstructive surgeries.
Following the shooting, officers identified 18-year-old Brittain McAuliff–an escapee from the Oregon Youth Authority–as the primary suspect.
According to D.A. Costello, McAuliffe told other he “intended to engage in a gun battle with law enforcement.”
Acting on this information, the SWAT and Major Crime Team were activated.
Prosecutors said on September 10, investigators tracked down McAuliffe. He later surrendered to officers without incident.
McAuliffe is being held on charges of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.