Woman stranded in snow rescued Monday night

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – A woman who found herself stranded in the snow was rescued Monday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a 46-year-old woman had been missing for nearly a day before search and rescue crews were dispatched to her last known location in the Butte Falls area.

About three hours after the search started, the woman was found in her vehicle off Rancheria Road. She was cold, tired, and had nearly run out of gas. She told rescuers she wouldn’t have survived another night in the elements.

“This search was one of three SAR call-outs last night to rescue stranded motorists,” JSCO said. “As weather conditions worsen in much of the higher-elevation areas of Jackson County, it is important to avoid going off-road during the winter season.”

With winter weather expected for most of this week, the sheriff’s office is urging travelers to be prepared during a time when driving conditions will only get worse.