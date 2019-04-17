Woman who triggered school lockouts in Denver no longer a threat, police say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Several schools in the Denver area, including Columbine High School, were put on “lockouts” Tuesday due to a “credible threat.” Now, the woman who triggered the lockouts is no longer a danger, the FBI said. NBC New reports she is dead.
On April 16, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old woman, identified as Sol Pais, traveled to Colorado and made threats to the Denver area, prompting school lockdowns in the Columbine and Hillside areas. Deputies said Pais was “armed and considered to be extremely dangerous.”
At the time, Pais was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots.
Citizens were urged to call the FBI if they have any tips.
On the morning of April 17, the FBI said there was activity related to the case at the base of Mt. Evans, east of Denver. They followed up that announcement a few minutes later with an update saying Sol Pais was no longer a threat to the community.
No further information was provided at the time.