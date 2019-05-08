Women’s Leadership Conference to be held in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A women’s conference created to help foster relationships in business, government and other organizations will be held Friday.
The Women’s Leadership Conference was created in 2012 through conversations with female leaders in the Rogue Valley. It was seen as a way to help encourage more women to step forward as community leaders.
Now, seven years later, the 2019 conference is fast approaching.
On May 10, 2019, women will gather at the Ashland Hills Hotel to listen to keynote speakers, attend workshops and participate in micro events on a variety of topics related to women in leadership roles.
Registration starts at 7:45 a.m. with opening remarks a half-hour later.
To learn more, visit https://www.womensleadershipconference.net