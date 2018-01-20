Women’s March 2018: thousands protest across Southern Oregon

Medford, Ore.– One year after the inauguration of President Trump, woman gathered again today to march and protest against Mr. Trump and his administration.
Across Southern Oregon, women’s marches took place in cities from Brookings and Grants Pass to Klamath Falls. In Medford, hundreds gathered in attendance at Hawthorne Park, carrying signs denouncing Mr. Trump and his policies or waving banners and armbands carrying the phrase #MeToo, a movement that has swept out from under the rug, a host of powerful men who have abused women.
Marchers emphasized ideas ranging from anti-Trump politics to pro-women views. One message was noticeably clear above the rest: women were marching to be treated as equals. Even to be given the respect that part of the #MeToo campaign illuminated they were not being given.
One woman who came with her family from Central Point discussed why she was marching. As a young woman growing up, Annamarie Noon described how there were too many incidences to count where she was sexually harassed. She would prefer that her children, especially her daughter, not have to go through the experiences she did.
“I don’t know anybody that hasn’t been affected by that in one way or another,” said Noon when asked about the #MeToo movement. “I don’t know any woman that hasn’t been harassed and I want my daughter to grow up in a world where that is recognized as not OK.
Another young woman explained what she thought about the movement.
“I think that woman are finding their voice in saying that sexual harassment is not OK and they’re finding empowerment in saying that,” said Camille Kelly.
The march ended in Pear Blossom Park with speeches encouraging attendees to get out and vote in order to initiate change in the current political system.