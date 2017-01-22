Women’s march in Ashland

Ashland, Ore., — Thousands of men, women and children took to the streets of Ashland for a peaceful protest supporting women’s rights.
“It’s also about just preserving all of our rights, it’s preserving roe v wade, it’s making sure women and minorities, and everybody in the country has the same legal rights.” said Janet Greek, one protester.
But not all Rogue Valley residents took part in the Ashland march. Sue Kupillas, a former Jackson County Commissioner went to Washington D.C. to participate.
“From president’s trump own mouth during the campaign, the kinds of things he said about women, it made most of us feel he had very little, or no regard for women.” said Kupillas.
Celebrities, politicians, and other leaders – like Congressman John Lewis – joined the demonstrations at the nation’s capitol.
But no matter where people were marching — the message was all the same.
“The main thing was the current, the new administration coming in, and feeling like some of the first things they wanted to do was detract from women’s rights.” said Kupillas.
“It’s about equality, it’s about everyone, we need, everyone needs to stand up against Trump, it’s not just women, it’s everyone.” said Carl Gorbett, one protester.
And though the march was a one day event, participants say it’s a movement that’s just beginning.
“It’s time to fight, it’s time to hit the streets, it’s time to fight for our country.” said Greek.