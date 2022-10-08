Women’s Wave Rally shakes up downtown Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Downtown Ashland was packed for the Women’s Wave Rally on October 8th.

The rally was a collaboration with hundreds of other women’s marches across the nation to support women’s rights, focusing on a woman’s right to an abortion.

Truth to Power as well as programs from Ashland High School and SOU invited speakers and poets to the event. Hundreds of people showed up to show their support.

“It was really empowering and emotional some of the speakers that came up brought me to absolute tears. I am moved, I am ready to keep fighting and voting. If you haven’t registered to vote, register, it’s important it affects real people and real lives,” said Participant, Abigail Turner.

Turner says she has two little sisters she is fighting for. She says she wants them to live in a world where they can choose what they do with their bodies.