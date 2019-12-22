Wood House hosts ‘Old Fashioned Christmas’

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– It’s almost Christmas time and some people are celebrating it in the old fashion way.
The Wood House off of Crater Lake Highway in Eagle Point is hosting it’s annual Christmas event. People are invited to tour the historic home, try some snickerdoodles and meet Santa Claus.
The Geear family, which runs the event, has been doing it for about the last 10 years. According to Skip Geear, he and his family began running the house in 2001 while it was still under ownership by the Eagle Point Historical Society. Once it dissolved in 2008, the family formed the Wood House Preservation Group to protect and keep the home running.
The family puts on four main events throughout the year. The Christmas event is one of their favorites as each child that shows up receives a free present donated by the community.
“It’s getting bigger and bigger every year actually the event has outgrown the house,” said Skip. “As you can see we’ve got so many people here they got to stand in line to wait to see Santa Claus. We have the real Santa Claus and he’s been coming every year.”
Next year will mark 150 years the house has been standing in the valley. It was built in 1870. The event is only held on Saturday but it runs from 2 to 8 p.m.
