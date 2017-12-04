Wood stove burning restrictions in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Temporary wood-burning stove restrictions are going into effect this Tuesday in Jackson County.
Effective December 5 at 12:00 a.m., certified stoves will be allowed to burn as long as there is no smoke visible. Burning is not allowed in stoves that aren’t certified.
Jackson County Air Quality officials said the “Yellow” level of restrictions was instituted because the National Weather Service issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for the area. Airborne particulate levels could reach unhealthy levels.
Additional restrictions will likely continue through the week into next week, Jackson County Health and Human Services officials said.
Yellow Days are defined by HHS as a 24-hour period when PM2.5 particle pollution levels are forecast to be approaching unhealthy levels. Red Days are a 24-hour period when levels are forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Green Days are when air quality is good.
On Green Days, burning in certified and non-certified wood stoves is allowed as long as it doesn’t produce smoke that’s more than 50% opaque. The same as Yellow Days, Red Days allow burning in certified stoves as long as it doesn’t produce visible smoke, no burning is allowed in non-certified stoves.
You can call 541-776-9000 for daily wood stove advisory updates.