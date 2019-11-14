Woodstove ashes spark fire in rural Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Local firefighters are reminding people with wood-burning stoves to be careful with discarded ashes after a fire in rural Josephine County.
Rural Metro Fire said around noon Wednesday, a homeowner living about 14 miles north of Grants Pass called 9-1-1 to report an out-of-control fire.
When firefighters arrived, they were able to put out the fire and keep it at a fraction-of-an-acre in size.
According to RMF, the fire started from woodstove ashes that were thrown away near vegetation.
“This fire serves as a reminder to be careful with discarding woodstove ash,” firefighters said. “Ensure it has been soaked with water, or otherwise discarded in a safe location.”