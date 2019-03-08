Work to begin on I-5 NB off-ramp in Central Point

Central Point, Ore. — Construction is set to begin Monday night to improve the I-5 northbound off-ramp at exit 33 in Central Point.
ODOT is contracting with Knife River Materials to build an additional right turn lane onto East Pine Street. According to the agency, the project will include new signals and sidewalk ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The City of Central Point and Costco are contributing $500,000 to the project, which is estimated to cost $967,000 when it’s complete.
ODOT says the northbound off-ramp will remain open during construction, though there may be some back-ups. The agency says a majority of the work will be done during the daytime hours.
Drivers are asked to be mindful of construction-related vehicles pulling into and out of the construction zone.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of June.