World AIDS Day Event Spreads Awareness about HIV/AIDS Virus

Medford, Ore.- On World Aids day, community members came together for a candlelight observance at the Medford Congregational Church Friday night, to bring awareness to the disease.

William Coyne was diagnosed with HIV in 1990, he says the event is to remind people that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Candles have always been a way to remember. We light candles to remember the people we lost, we light candles in hope,” he said. “It’s the idea of a light in the darkness.”

Coyne says the event is to pay tribute to those have lost their lives due to AIDS, while honoring those living with HIV/AIDS. It’s also an opportunity to inspire the community to take action to fight the disease.

