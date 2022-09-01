World-ranking cornhole tournament coming to Medford in 2023

Zack Larsen
Posted by Zack Larsen August 31, 2022 Tags: 1 Min Read

MEDFORD, Ore. – Travel Medford and the Southern Oregon Sports Commission announced today that a world-ranking cornhole tournament is coming to Medford.

The American Cornhole Organization, the official governing body of the sport of cornhole, will be making Medford one of it’s “majors”.

The event will last two days from February 3-4, which will include nine world-ranking events.

It will be ACO’s first major in Oregon and features a $5,000 purse.

The sports commission says they are excited to host one of the biggest events on the cornhole schedule.

“I think moving forward we’ll be a cornhole mecca in the west, certainly in the state,” SOSC director of sports development Angela Wood said. “Which it’s a growing sport, it’s a really trendy sport and boy there’s a lot of opportunity there.”

The partnership with the ACO will run through 2025.

Next year’s event will be held at Armory in Medford.

From October 8 to 9, the sports commission is hosting the “Southern Oregon Cornhole Classic” at the Jackson County Expo, to help spread the word about the February event.

