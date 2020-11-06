World reacts to U.S. election

LONDON (NBC) – The world is getting a crash course in the Electoral College and American geography. But the American image of democracy has really taken a beating in the last couple of days.
We haven’t heard other world leaders or any of America’s allies really endorse or commit to a specific candidate. However, in the last day or so, western democracies come out and spoke about the democratic process, reinforced, and encouraged the democratic process.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “I think while the votes are being counted, we should wait and see. And I have every confidence in the checks and balances of the American Constitution.”
There’s also been a lot on Twitter. Germany’s Foreign Ministry tweeted out, “We have faith in America’s legal system. People in the U.S. and Germany share a belief in democracy, the freedom and dignity of every individual and in their right to vote.”
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted out, “As we’re seeing across the Atlantic just now, politicians who rage against democracy don’t prevail. Power doesn’t belong to politicians it belongs to the people.”
One of America’s closest allies Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told in a local interview, “We can say for the United States to get into turmoil and confusion because of the election is a minus for its allies and like-minded countries.”
Certainty, of course, is what allies and alliances like to see. Uncertainty allows our critics, America’s critics around the world, to point their fingers like China has, for example, calling the American political system a failing system or for Venezuela’s President Maduro to point his finger at the American voting process, saying how often the U.S., of course, has lectured other countries on democratic voting and free and fair elections.”