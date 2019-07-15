Worldwide vaccination rates fall short, WHO reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Millions of children are not getting the vaccines that could save their lives.
World health experts say nearly 20 million kids worldwide were not vaccinated against diseases like measles, diphtheria and tetanus last year.
According to the report from UNICEF and the World Health Organization the vaccination coverage has stalled at around 86%.
Experts say a 95% coverage rate is needed to protect against outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.
Poor countries or areas with conflict saw the biggest stagnation.
The report comes as the CDC has announced that the measles outbreak in the US has grown to 1,123 cases in 28 states. That is an increase of 14 cases from the previous week and the majority are in unvaccinated people.