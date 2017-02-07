Wounded OSP trooper continues to recover

King City, Ore. — The Oregon State Police trooper shot 12 times at close range on Christmas night is continuing to recover, according to his brother and a GoFundMe page. He even got a visit in from Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
In an update from earlier in the week, Jeff Cederberg said his brother, OSP Trooper Nic Cederberg, took a huge step forward by navigating a flight of stair unaided.
However, Trooper Cederberg is still experiencing excruciating pain, according to his brother. He said, “Simply touching his leg, gently wiggling a toe and worst of all straightening it unleashes a tsunami of fire through his nerves.”
According to his brother, Trooper Cederberg hasn’t given up. “He will get through this small step back in his recovery, but right now it’s just going to take time to find out what that solution is.”
Governor Kate Brown shared an image of her meeting with Trooper Cederberg on her Facebook page with the caption, “It was an honor meeting Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg and his wife Hayley. So grateful for Trooper Cederberg’s bravery on 12/25 and his fighter’s spirit during recovery.”
Trooper Cederberg was shot by a man accused of killing his wife on Christmas. That man was killed in the exchange. In another update on the GoFundMe site, new details of the shooting were revealed.
Speaking about the moment after Trooper Cederberg was shot, Jeff wrote, “As he lay there for a little more than two minutes by himself bleeding, he locked in mentally and found a way to survive,”
The update goes on to explain the extent of Cederberg’s injuries. “Of those twelve rounds that hit him, five were stopped by his bullet proof vest and the other seven struck his flesh. Those bullets hit him in both arms, the torso coming to rest in his lung and abdomen, and two hitting his spinal canal almost paralyzing him. Of the seven that hit him, four were still inside him when he arrived at the hospital.”
Cederberg’s brother revealed one bullet is still lodged in the trooper’s lower spine and will remain there for the rest of his life