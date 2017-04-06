Wounded OSP trooper honored by Portland Trail Blazers

Portland, Ore. – An Oregon State trooper who was shot 12 times and critically wounded on Christmas night was publicly honored by the Portland Trail Blazers as a “Hometown Hero.”
Over 18,000 people were inside the Moda Center in Portland to watch Trooper Cederberg being commended for his “heroic actions.”
Trooper Cederberg was shot by a man accused of killing his wife on Christmas night, 2016. That man was killed in the exchange.
According to family, a total of twelve rounds struck Cederburg—five rounds were stopped by his bulletproof vest, but the other seven struck his flesh.
Two hit Cederberg’s spinal canal, nearly paralyzing him. One bullet remains lodged in the trooper’s lower spine and it will remain there for the rest of his life.
OSP said Cederberg continues to recover.
You can donate to Trooper Cederberg’s GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/oregon-state-trooper-wounded-1225
(Video provided by Trooper Cederberg’s family)