Wounded OSP trooper receives National Safety Officer Medal of Valor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nic Cederberg, the Oregon State Police trooper who was shot 12 times and critically wounded on Christmas night in 2016, was awareded the National Safety Office Medal of Valor in Washington, D.C.
Trooper Cederberg was shot by a man accused of killing his own wife on Christmas night, 2016 in Washington County. That man was killed in the exchange.
On a GoFundMe page, Nic’s brother, Jeff, shared a number of updates regarding his brother’s recovery since the shooting.
Detailing the moment after Nic was shot, Jeff wrote, “As he lay there for a little more than two minutes by himself bleeding, he locked in mentally and found a way to survive.”
One update went on to explain the extent of Cederberg’s injuries. “Of those twelve rounds that hit him, five were stopped by his bulletproof vest and the other seven struck his flesh. Those bullets hit him in both arms, the torso coming to rest in his lung and abdomen, and two hitting his spinal canal almost paralyzing him. Of the seven that hit him, four were still inside him when he arrived at the hospital.”
His brother revealed one bullet is still lodged in the trooper’s lower spine and will remain there for the rest of his life.
OSP said Cederberg has not yet been able to return to work due to his injuries, but he continues to fight for a full recovery.
On May 22, 2019, President Donald Trump presented Cederberg with the National Safety Officer Medal of Valor, the highest national award a law enforcement officer can receive.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown said of the honor, “I am proud to have our Oregon State Police represented at the White House today by Trooper Cederberg. On Christmas Day 2016, he showed enormous courage in the most difficult of circumstances, and exemplified the kind of service and bravery the Medal of Calor represents.”