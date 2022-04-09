Wounded OSP trooper returns home

PORTLAND, Ore. – An Oregon State Police trooper critically hurt in an incident last November is finally out of the hospital.

Police say Trooper John Jeffries‘ vehicle was rammed by a suspect vehicle fleeing police west of Saint Helens near the Washington border.

Jeffries was taken to a hospital in Portland but, in January, was moved to a hospital out-of-state that specialized in trauma care.

After 105 nights in the hospital, the trooper remarked on his homecoming, saying, “Nothing felt better than my own bed.”

Trooper Jeffries served with the FBI for over 20 years before joining OSP in March of last year.