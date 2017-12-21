‘Wreaths Across America’ honors our nations veterans

Eagle Point, Ore.– The annual “Wreaths Across America” ceremony was held this morning at Eagle Point National Cemetery.
It was supposed to be held last week but was postponed when the wreaths didn’t arrive on time.
The change of date did lead to some cancellations but service members in attendance said in a motto “they carry on.”
One service member also highlighted the importance of the wreaths.
“It’s honor and respect. It’s our motto is to remember to honor and to reach. Remember our fallen,” said Major Max McHatton. He’s a part of the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol. “Honor those who are serving and have served.”
About 1,600 wreaths were bought this year. Organizers would like to some day cover all 17,000 tombstones at Eagle Point National Cemetery.