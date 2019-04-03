WWII-era artillery shell found on N. California property

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – A man found a World War II-era artillery shell on his property in Trinidad, California.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said a property owner knew about the item for 15 years but didn’t think much about it until recently when he took a closer look and decided to call law enforcement.
A bomb squad determined the ordinance was an unexploded military-grade artillery shell from the WWII era.
With the assistance of an Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, the ordinance was rendered safe.
“As a general guideline,” the sheriff’s office said, “we ask that anytime you find a suspicious object like this, don’t move it or pick it up, but go ahead and give us a call.”