Home
WWII-era artillery shell found on N. California property

WWII-era artillery shell found on N. California property

News Regional Top Stories , ,

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – A man found a World War II-era artillery shell on his property in Trinidad, California.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said a property owner knew about the item for 15 years but didn’t think much about it until recently when he took a closer look and decided to call law enforcement.

A bomb squad determined the ordinance was an unexploded military-grade artillery shell from the WWII era.

With the assistance of an Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, the ordinance was rendered safe.

“As a general guideline,” the sheriff’s office said, “we ask that anytime you find a suspicious object like this, don’t move it or pick it up, but go ahead and give us a call.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »