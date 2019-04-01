WWII plane brings back memories for local veteran

MEDFORD, Ore.– A vintage World War II plane on display in Medford this weekend is on its way to Redding Sunday night.
Over the last two days, the plane was available for people to pay to fly in. While one man didn’t get to fly in it just being able to view the P-51 Mustang brought back a flood of memories.
A Navy veteran, Coy “buzz” Bozeman, has always had his head in the clouds. Literally.
“Sometimes I flew mercy flights. Sometimes I just went out and flew,” said Bozeman. “So I was flying all over.”
When the Liberty Foundation brought an F-51 Mustang to Medford, buzz and his family had to go. While he didn’t set out with the intent to fly, growing up Bozeman was always enamored by the planes of World War II.
For Bozeman, being there was an experience he was happy to share with his grandkids who were just as excited as him to see the plane. But above all else, it was a moment of joy and fond memories for a veteran looking back on his time in the skies.
“If I was a little younger, I probably would have liked to have flown it if nothing else,” he said with a laugh.
The plane may come back to Medford for another viewing in the near future. Rides in the F-51 Mustang were offered at just under $1,200 for 10 minutes and $2,000 for 20 minutes.
