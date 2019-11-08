WWII vet graduates high school

CLAREMORE, Okla. – On Thursday, 95-year-old Lewis Shaw was finally awarded his high school diploma. It was a high school graduation 74 years in the making.
Corporal Shaw dropped out of high school in 1943 to join the Marines and fight in World War II.
Once he returned from war, Shaw worked for a lumber company and eventually went into business with his son, all without his high school diploma.
On Thursday, Claremore High School honored Shaw with a special graduation.
Shaw said he was able to get through life without his diploma, but encourages students today to work hard. “My advice to them is to keep clawing, continue digging,” Shaw said. “Get that education.”
Shaw will be the grand marshal in the Claremore Veteran’s Day parade on Monday.