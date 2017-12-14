Wyden announces legislation to restore “net neutrality”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has vowed to fight the repeal of net neutrality.
Wyden said he’ll work to restore the rules that prevented internet service providers from creating “fast and slow lanes.”
“Today’s historically awful FCC action undoing net neutrality unwraps an early Christmas present for Big Cable and unravels essential protections for consumers in Oregon and nationwide,” Wyden said.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Wyden spoke about preserving net neutrality, stressing the importance of high-speed internet access for rural Oregonians.
“The fight for a free and open Internet will not end with today’s shortsighted and misguided net neutrality decision by Trump appointees,” he said. “I will fight this decision in the courts and in the Congress.”
Wyden, along with 15 other senators, announced their plan to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution. The legislation would restore the 2015 rules.