Wyden joins push to end federal prohibition of marijuana

“The Marijuana Justice Act seeks to reverse decades of failed drug policy that has disproportionately impacted low-income individuals and people of color,” a representative of Sen. Booker’s office wrote.
The bill would remove marijuana from a list of federally controlled substances and incentivize states to change marijuana laws that disproportionately affect low-income individuals or those of color. According to Sen. Booker, the law would be retroactive, allowing for a judge to review cases of those already serving time for marijuana-related crimes.
On Monday, December 18, Senators Wyden and Booker will officially announce the co-sponsorship on Facebook. You can watch here: http://www.facebook.com/corybooker.