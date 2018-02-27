Wyden supports bill protecting veterans from V.A. accounting mistakes

SALEM, Ore. – A U.S. senator from Oregon is co-sponsoring legislation to protect veterans for paying for some U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs mistakes.
Democrat Senator Ron Wyden announced he’s co-sponsoring new rules after the V.A. mistakenly distributed too many benefits to veterans. The V.A. often tried to get back the benefits from veterans by withholding some or all of a veteran’s monthly disability payments, according to Wyden’s office.
“Disabled veterans who have sacrificed so much and followed all the rules should not suddenly face devastating financial bills that unfairly punish them for an agency’s bookkeeping mistakes,” Wyden said. “This common-sense legislation will prevent the V.A. from recouping benefits in a way that generates financial hardships for veterans and their families when the V.A. is at fault for overpayments.”
According to Wyden’s office, the Veterans’ Debt Fairness Act will only allow the V.A. to collect debts that occur as error or fraud on behalf of the beneficiary. I would also limit the amount the V.A. can deduct from a veteran’s monthly payment.
Wyden is co-sponsoring the act along with Senators Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).