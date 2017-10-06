Wyoming man claims to be from the future, warns of alien invasion

Casper, Wyo. – A Wyoming man said his public intoxication arrest was all a misunderstanding with police. He claimed the alcohol he consumed was a necessary for him to travel through time.
K2 Radio reports Bryant Johnson was arrested by Casper police around 10:30 Monday night after they received a report of a man saying he’s from the future and was there to help.
Bryant–who claimed to be from the year 2048–told police he was from was trying to warn residents about an alien arrival next year. The man also asked to speak with the town’s president.
According to K2 Radio, Bryant never denied consuming alcohol. He said it was a necessary part of time travel. He told police aliens filled his body with alcohol, had him stand on a giant pad that transported him back in time. However, he was supposed to arrive in 2018–not 2017.
Police saw Bryant was visibly intoxicated, with an early breathalyzer test showing his blood alcohol content at .136. He was arrested for public intoxication.