Yeti and Alex fire evacuations lifted

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Evacuation orders are continuing to be lifted for both the McKinney, Yeti and Alex fires.

Some residents affected by the McKinney Fire can return home for a limited time on Wednesday.

Despite State Route 96 being closed those who live along the highway are able to go back.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said residents who live along Highway 96 can return to their property temporarily until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents must bring proper identification and proof of residency to gain access.

Highway 96 is still closed from Beaver Creek to Kohl Creek due to increased fire traffic and infrastructure repairs.

Just west of the McKinney fire a spokesperson said that all evacuation warnings for the Yeti and Alex fires have been lifted.

“Today was the day that we could lift those warnings,” California Team 10 spokesperson Joe Zwierzchowski said. “So it’s a good sign. It shows we are making progress on the fire, which that is the goal from day one is 100% suppression and we’re working towards it to keep ramping that number up.”

Officials warn that even though the Yeti and Alex fires are close to full containment one spark could start the next fire with the lack of rain and dry fuels in the area.

Zwierzchowski added that there are a few hot spots in the Yeti Fire crews are still battling but the lines are holding well as containment gets closer to 100%.