YMCA, City of Grants Pass discuss community pool project

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Very early discussions are in the works between the city of Grants Pass and the City’s YMCA to open a new swimming pool.

The Grants Pass City Council voted to pursue a partnership with the YMCA on a new pool a recreation facility during its meeting Monday night.

Council members are eyeing a city-owned 10-acre piece of property south of the Rogue River near Allen Creek, leased long term to the YMCA.

Discussion on this new facility started with talks of renovating the aging Caveman Pool which is in need of repairs after more than fifty years of service to the city.

“I think putting any more money into it is going to give you limited returns,” said Grants Pass Family YMCA CEO, Jay Berry.

The other challenge is it’s an outdoor pool, you’re really looking at maybe 70 days tops of utilization. So it’s a pretty big investment for a pretty short term return.

Though it is in the very early stages of development, the envisioned facility could cost $6.5 million and take four years for fundraising, planning, and construction.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.