YMCA Mini-Triathlon provides fun and fitness

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Rogue Valley Family YMCA held it’s 14th annual Mini-Triathlon early Saturday morning to kick start the weekend.
With dozens of adults and children participating in a variety of heats, YMCA officials say the event is a great way for those who want to test out all three events of a triathlon but in smaller doses.
“Fun fitness event that was perfect for first time triathletes,” said Jeni Beck, fitness director Rogue Valley Family YMCA. “Something that they could try without the stress of a big competition.”
For the adults participating the event consisted of a 10 lap pool swim, a three mile run and then a 10 mile bike ride out to Jacksonville and back. Those who participated agreed that it’s a great benefit for the community and those that want to stay active.
“Good competition, not the biggest fan of cardio but it sounded fun so I couldn’t turn it down,” said Kamrin Milburn. “I couldn’t pass it up.”
The YMCA says it’s looking forward to getting more people to come out next year.
