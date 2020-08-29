‘You are Enough’ march moves forward, BBQ canceled

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Part of a weekend event in Rogue River to promote racial justice is getting cancelled, amid what some are calling controversy and others are calling concerns about safety.
The ‘You are Enough’ event was organized by the ‘Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Equity.’
The march is still moving forward; it will take place at 10 a.m. outside Rogue River City Hall on Saturday.
However, SOEquity says a “family friendly BBQ” is being postponed for now.
The gatherings aim to focus on how racism affects children and young people of color in rural towns.
Event organizers say they rented the Evans Valley Community Center.
The president of the Evans Valley Community Association announced Friday night, there were concerns an event like this could escalate into a dangerous environment.
