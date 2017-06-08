“You Have Options” program to continue under private ownership

Ashland, Ore. — A nationwide program to help survivors of sexual assault will no longer be owned by the city of Ashland come July.
The council voted Tuesday night to transfer the rights of You Have Options, to the detective who started it at the Ashland Police Department.
Ashland City Councilor Rich Rosenthal says it’s a move that’s best for everyone.
“Our needs have changed in that we really do need to have that full-time detective position back,” Rosenthal says, “and she would like to continue with that program and it really made sense for her to go off on her own and continue that program.”
Detective Carrie Hull will leave APD at the end of June. She’ll then focus all her efforts on expanding her program through a private company.
