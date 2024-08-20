Young boy rushed to hospital after mother finds him throwing up blood

MEDFORD, Ore.- A young boy is taken to the hospital after he’s found vomiting up blood.

Once at the hospital, doctors determine he became sick with an E. coli infection.

Lara Cook took her two-and-a-half-year-old son, Hayden, to their pediatrician last week, after finding blood in his poop.

Cook says the pediatrician told her they didn’t think it was blood in the stool and it was just a virus that Hayden would heal up from soon.

The next night, Hayden was throwing up blood and his family rushed him off to the hospital.

Doctors say Hayden digested something with E. coli bacteria, causing kidney failure.

Cook says she’s glad she listened to her motherly instincts.

“I knew something wasn’t right. My kids barely get sick in general, so it was crazy. It happens so fast. The night before we came here, he was drinking water, he was peeing, but by the next morning he was in kidney failure. It happens that quick,” Cook said.

Hayden has now gone through two dialysis treatments along with blood transfusions and is starting to recover.

But doctors say Hayden is contagious, s he doesn’t qualify for Ronald McDonald Housing.

Cook says she’s in contact with the Oregon Health Authority to try to discover where her son may have gotten the E Coli bacteria from.

She also says the family appreciates anyone who can help them with expenses, by donating to their GoFundMe.

