Young climate activist Greta Thunberg takes state at UN summit

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – A 16-year-old climate action activist berated world leaders for their inaction.
Greta Thunberg took the stage at the United Nations Climate Action Summit Monday.
During part of a youth dialogue panel with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Thunberg told world leaders her generation, and those to come will judge their failures.
“This is all wrong,” Thunberg said. “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams, my childhood, with your empty words. Yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”
President Donald Trump, a climate-change skeptic, arrived later and listened to two other summit speakers, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.