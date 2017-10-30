Minor found injured on side of road; Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help

[This story has been updated from a previous version.]
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are continuing to investigate a tragic incident that left a 13-year-old girl dead.
At about 7:30 Monday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5100 block of East Evans Creek Road, north of Rogue River.
According to police, a passerby found an injured 13-year-old girl on the ground alongside the road. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Deputies will not specify the type of injuries the girl sustained, but appears likely she was struck by a passing vehicle or something attached to a vehicle.
JSCO is asking anyone who drove through the area Monday morning and may have information about the case to call 541-776-7206. Anyone with surveillance footage showing traffic on East Evans Creek Road and Wimer is also asked to call police.