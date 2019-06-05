YouTube bans accounts that promote Nazism, deny Sandy Hook

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CNN) – YouTube is cracking down on users who promote discrimination.
The social media company announced Wednesday it will ban accounts connected to supremacist content. That includes channels that promote Nazism and try to deny historic events like the Holocaust and the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
YouTube also plans to purge its service of hundreds of thousands of videos and thousands of video of channels with such content.
In a blog post, YouTube says it is targeting videos that try to justify discrimination based on several criteria including age, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.
Google owns YouTube. The move comes as it has faced scrutiny for hosting extreme and divisive content.