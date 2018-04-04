YouTube shooter latest

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (NBC News) – YouTube employees are returning to work in San Bruno, California, following the recent shooting that injured three people.
Police say the suspect, 38-year-old Nahseem Ahdahm, used a 9 mm handgun to injure three people before fatally shooting herself.
“It is believed that the suspect was upset with policies and practices of YouTube. This appears to be a motive for this incident,” said Chief Ed Barberini of the San Bruno Police.
YouTube started enforcing stricter rules for the platform’s ad revenue-sharing program in February and according to Ahdahm’s family, this caused Ahdahm to lose her source of income and become very angry with YouTube.
Two of the victims are now home recovering while one victim remains in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital.
