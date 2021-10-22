Home
Yreka appoints a not-so-new police chief

Yreka appoints a not-so-new police chief

Local News Top Stories , ,

YREKA, Calif. — Yreka has a not-so-new police chief. After about six months on the job, Chief Mark Gilman was officially appointed to the position this week. At the Yreka city council meeting the interim city manager said Chief Gilman was the top candidate for the job.

He’s invested in the community. He worked for the force for 26 years, did some part time work for the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and even graduated from Yreka High school in 1984. One council member said “moral has gone way up” since he’s taken over the force.

“Thank you guys for your support and for everyone’s support out here. I really appreciate it, I’m looking forward to making things happen,” said Chief Gilman. Gilman said his goal is to continue to improve public safety, address homelessness and get more police on the force.

The previous chief Dave Gamache resigned due to medical issues.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »