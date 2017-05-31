Yreka business burglarized

Yreka, Calif. – Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a northern California business Wednesday.
The Yreka Police Department said the Mobile Madness store on Broadway Street was burglarized sometime during the early morning hours.
According to Mobile Madness, the Yreka location has been operational for around 6 months.
Officers are looking for possible suspect that was seen in the area around the time of the burglary.
He is described as a 6-foot tall white man with a slender build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, sunglasses and gloves.
If you saw anything or have any information about this case, call YPD at 530-841-2300.