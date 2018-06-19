Yreka carjacking suspects arrested

YREKA, Calif. – Police in northern California believe they’ve caught two suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking.
The Yreka Police Department said around midnight on June 16, a man was sitting in his vehicle with his wife when a white pickup truck pulled in front, blocking them in. A man with a bandana hiding his face reportedly got out of the truck and demanded money from the couple. When the couple said they didn’t have any money, the suspect pulled out a gun demanded they get out of the vehicle. The suspect then took the vehicle and drove away following the pickup truck, which was said to be carrying about four other people.
According to police, there was another unsuccessful carjacking attempt the night before. The described suspect and truck in that incident were markedly similar to the descriptions provided in the latest carjacking case. Because of that, YPD already had some leads as to the identity of the suspect.
With the assistance of state and local law enforcement agencies, YPD found the white pickup truck at a trailer park in the 1300 block of Fairlane Road. All suspects inside the vehicle were detained, police said.
The man who was carjacked on the 16th was able to positively identify the suspect who took his vehicle. YPD said they determined the gunman was 18-year-old Devan Daniel Wylie of Yreka. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel Marquez-Griffen, also a Yreka resident.
Wylie and Marquez-Griffen were arrested on multiple charges including carjacking and conspiracy. A loaded handgun was found during the arrest along with the victim’s vehicle, which was covered by a tarp less than 50 feet from where the suspects were found.
According to YPD, this case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call 530-841-2300.