Yreka casino expansion planned

YREKA, Calif. – A local casino just announced a major expansion.
Overlooking the city of Yreka, Rain Rock Casino opened in 2018, marking a significant moment for residents of Siskiyou County and the Karuk Tribe.
Now, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort is planning a new addition. It includes an 80 room hotel, an outdoor swimming pool, a 4,000 square-foot event center, a sports bar, and additional casino gaming space.
“We are proud of the continued success of our Rain Rock Casino and are excited to enter into the second phase of our development,” said Karuk Chairman Russell “Buster” Atteber. “These additions to our property will help secure Rain Rock Casino and Resort as a true regional destination, exciting times lay before us.”
The project should start later this year and could be completed in late 2022 or 2023.