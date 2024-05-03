Yreka man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 homicide case

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. – A Siskiyou County jury found 26-year-old Timothy Chase McDonald of Yreka guilty of first-degree murder Thursday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the verdict comes five years after 31-year-old Spencer Hodgson was found dead. On April 8, 2019, police found Hodgson’s body near Yreka Walker Road in the Klamath River area. He had died from several gunshot wounds and it was declared a homicide.

Then in January 2020, McDonald was arrested in connection to Hodgson’s murder. The arrest came after police learned McDonald had told an acquaintance “that he ambushed Hodgson following the discovery of flirtatious texts on his girlfriend’s phone.”

There currently is no sentencing date scheduled for McDonald.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.