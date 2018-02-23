Yreka police respond to school threats

YREKA, Calif. – The Yreka Police Department is restating their dedication to protecting kids following reports of numerous school threats.
According to YPD, over the last two weeks, they’ve investigated multiple threats at two Yreka public schools. One of the threats spread Thursday night on social media, prompting concerns from parents. It was determined all threats were unsubstantiated.
“Yreka Police understands the public concerns and has always taken a pro-active approach when able to do so,” YPD wrote. They explained local schools requested a police presence. In response deployed numerous uniformed police officers and agents to each school.
YPD said they responded with everything they had to protect students and citizens in Yreka. Chief of Police Brian Bowles stated in part, “I would like to thank all law enforcement for their dedication to their job and commitment to the communities they serve not just today but every day and night 24/7.”