Yreka police search for armed robbery suspect

Yreka, Calif. – Police are actively searching for a suspect that robbed a Yreka gas station at gunpoint Tuesday morning.
According to Yreka Police, the Mobil gas station on North Main Street was robbed just after 7:00 a.m.
Police are looking for a male suspect that may be armed. He was last seen getting into a dark colored older Honda or Nissan 4-door car on Montague Road. He may be headed toward Interstate 5.
The Yreka Police Department describes the man as a black man in his mid-20s. He is around 6 feet tall and was wearing a green jacket over a black hoodie with black sweat pants and a black backpack.
If you see the suspect or the vehicle, do not approach. Instead call 911 immediately.