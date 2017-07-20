Yreka Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect

YREKA, Calif. — A man is dead and police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing at the 76 station in Yreka around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police arrived at the gas station on Miner Street and began CPR on the victim. He was taken to Fairchild Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Yreka Police are looking for 27-year-old Yreka man Greg Swanner for questioning. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Swanner is 160 pounds, 5-foot-11 with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen without a shirt, wearing black pants and a baseball cap.
He was seen driving a light blue Mitsubishi Eclipse with California plate 6GGL584.
Swanner has an eight-year-old son who is not accounted for and is suspected to be in the vehicle.
If you see Swanner or the vehicle, contact police.
If you have any information on the case, call Yreka Police at (530) 841-2300.