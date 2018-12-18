Home
Yreka stabbing suspect sought by police

Yreka stabbing suspect sought by police

Crime Local News Top Stories

YREKA, Calif. – Police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man during a fight in Yreka.

The Yreka Police Department said on December 16 around midnight, Jarrad Allan Peterson stabbed a man several times during an altercation at a residence on Bluebird Street.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He’s currently in stable condition.

Peterson is still wanted by police and may be taking a bus to Iowa. He is believed to still have a large knife.

The public is urged not to contact Peterson. Instead, call YPD at 530-841-2300.

The case remains under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »