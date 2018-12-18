Yreka stabbing suspect sought by police

YREKA, Calif. – Police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man during a fight in Yreka.
The Yreka Police Department said on December 16 around midnight, Jarrad Allan Peterson stabbed a man several times during an altercation at a residence on Bluebird Street.
The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He’s currently in stable condition.
Peterson is still wanted by police and may be taking a bus to Iowa. He is believed to still have a large knife.
The public is urged not to contact Peterson. Instead, call YPD at 530-841-2300.
The case remains under investigation.