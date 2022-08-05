Yreka’s Rescue Ranch shelter prepares for more pets amid new evacuations

YREKA, Calif. – Rescue ranch in Yreka has been an important place for those evacuated from the McKinney fire.

The shelter is seeing over 160 pets from those displaced from the fire.

Now with certain evacuation restrictions lifted people have begun to pick up their pets.

However the Happy Camp area is now seeing its own evacuations from the Yeti Fire.

Siskiyou County announced that residents will be able to bring their pets to rescue ranch just as the shelter is nearing a similar number of pets that came from the Slater Fire two years ago.

“We saw a large influx of pets from that fire,” Rescue Ranch manager Rick Formanek said. “We’re expecting probably similar numbers, maybe a few less. I know a lot of people have been displaced and have not gone back because their place is burned.”

Formanek said they expect anywhere from 50 to 75 pets from the Happy Camp area.

He says the shelter is prepared to handle the potential new influx of pets as those from Yreka begin to pick up their animals too.